Putin Hints at UAE as Venue for Trump Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the UAE could host his meeting with US President Donald Trump. The announcement followed Putin's meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The proposed summit timeline aligns with a US deadline for progress in Ukraine talks.
Moscow | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:12 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that the United Arab Emirates is a potential location for a summit with US President Donald Trump. This statement followed discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Kremlin.
A senior Kremlin official indicated that the meeting between Putin and Trump could happen as soon as next week, but no specific date has been confirmed.
The timing of the announced summit coincides with an impending White House deadline demanding that Moscow demonstrate significant progress in resolving the three-year conflict in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
