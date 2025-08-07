Putin Hints at UAE as Venue for Trump Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that the United Arab Emirates is a potential location for a summit with US President Donald Trump. This statement followed discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Kremlin.

A senior Kremlin official indicated that the meeting between Putin and Trump could happen as soon as next week, but no specific date has been confirmed.

The timing of the announced summit coincides with an impending White House deadline demanding that Moscow demonstrate significant progress in resolving the three-year conflict in Ukraine.

