Tamil Nadu's Economic Growth: A Political Tug-of-War
Tamil Nadu's estimated 11.19% economic growth for 2024-25 is celebrated by its government but questioned by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami. He urges the DMK administration to prioritize people's welfare and warns of public disillusionment, highlighting unrest due to lack of basic amenities and job opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government celebrated predicting an 11.19 percent growth for 2024-25, although this projection isn't final, says AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Economic indicators like growth and per capita income don't reflect citizens' real standard of living, Palaniswami argued, urging Chief Minister M K Stalin's DMK government to prioritize people's welfare over self-promotion.
Pointing to the wide-scale joblessness and lack of basic amenities, Palaniswami accused the government of failing to address fundamental issues affecting farmers, youths, and other professionals.
Advertisement