Tamil Nadu's Economic Growth: A Political Tug-of-War

The Tamil Nadu government celebrated predicting an 11.19 percent growth for 2024-25, although this projection isn't final, says AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Economic indicators like growth and per capita income don't reflect citizens' real standard of living, Palaniswami argued, urging Chief Minister M K Stalin's DMK government to prioritize people's welfare over self-promotion.

Pointing to the wide-scale joblessness and lack of basic amenities, Palaniswami accused the government of failing to address fundamental issues affecting farmers, youths, and other professionals.