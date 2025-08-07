Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Explosive Allegations of Vote Theft in Mahadevapura

Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of stealing 100,250 votes in Bangalore Central's Mahadevapura Assembly, highlighting alleged electoral fraud in the 2024 elections. BJP MP P C Mohan dismisses these claims as baseless and politically motivated, emphasizing voters' decisive support for the BJP against dynasty politics and entitlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:14 IST
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has launched severe allegations against the BJP, claiming a significant electoral fraud during the 2024 polls, primarily in the Mahadevapura Assembly of Bangalore Central. He alleges that 100,250 votes were illicitly transferred in the segment, implying massive voter list manipulations.

BJP MP P C Mohan criticized Gandhi's accusations, labeling them as unsubstantiated and dismissive of the electoral reality. Mohan, representing the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency, argued that the BJP's victory resulted from decisive support against dynasty politics and appeasement, rather than manipulation.

Gandhi's claims focus on discrepancies in the electoral rolls, including claims of duplicate voters and invalid addresses. However, Mohan urged accountability, questioning why no legal steps were taken earlier if fraud was suspected, dismissing the allegations as political drama. The electoral outcome, he emphasized, reflects the voters' clear mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

