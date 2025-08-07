Rahul Gandhi's Explosive Allegations of Vote Theft in Mahadevapura
Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of stealing 100,250 votes in Bangalore Central's Mahadevapura Assembly, highlighting alleged electoral fraud in the 2024 elections. BJP MP P C Mohan dismisses these claims as baseless and politically motivated, emphasizing voters' decisive support for the BJP against dynasty politics and entitlement.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has launched severe allegations against the BJP, claiming a significant electoral fraud during the 2024 polls, primarily in the Mahadevapura Assembly of Bangalore Central. He alleges that 100,250 votes were illicitly transferred in the segment, implying massive voter list manipulations.
BJP MP P C Mohan criticized Gandhi's accusations, labeling them as unsubstantiated and dismissive of the electoral reality. Mohan, representing the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency, argued that the BJP's victory resulted from decisive support against dynasty politics and appeasement, rather than manipulation.
Gandhi's claims focus on discrepancies in the electoral rolls, including claims of duplicate voters and invalid addresses. However, Mohan urged accountability, questioning why no legal steps were taken earlier if fraud was suspected, dismissing the allegations as political drama. The electoral outcome, he emphasized, reflects the voters' clear mandate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Claims Massive Electoral Fraud in India
Siddaramaiah echoes Rahul’s views on ‘electoral fraud’, ‘voter list manipulation’
Congress in Uproar: Allegations of Electoral Fraud in Karnataka
Rahul Gandhi Claims Massive Electoral Fraud: Unveiling 'Vote Chori' Allegations
Congress' 'Vote Adhikar Rally' Unmasks Alleged Electoral Fraud