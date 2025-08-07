Rahul Gandhi's Explosive Allegations of Vote Theft in Mahadevapura

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has launched severe allegations against the BJP, claiming a significant electoral fraud during the 2024 polls, primarily in the Mahadevapura Assembly of Bangalore Central. He alleges that 100,250 votes were illicitly transferred in the segment, implying massive voter list manipulations.

BJP MP P C Mohan criticized Gandhi's accusations, labeling them as unsubstantiated and dismissive of the electoral reality. Mohan, representing the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency, argued that the BJP's victory resulted from decisive support against dynasty politics and appeasement, rather than manipulation.

Gandhi's claims focus on discrepancies in the electoral rolls, including claims of duplicate voters and invalid addresses. However, Mohan urged accountability, questioning why no legal steps were taken earlier if fraud was suspected, dismissing the allegations as political drama. The electoral outcome, he emphasized, reflects the voters' clear mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)