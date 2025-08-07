Haiti on Edge: Gang Leader Threatens Government Transition

In a volatile turn of events, Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, witnessed a surge in gang violence on Thursday as the country prepares for a delicate leadership transition. Jimmy Cherizier, a leading figure among gang alliances, issued a stark warning to the precarious government, casting a shadow over the planned transfer of power.

Laurent Saint-Cyr, a prominent businessman, is poised to take over the rotating presidency of Haiti's transitional presidential council. This change comes as the country grapples with efforts to curb the influence of formidable gangs. The Kenya-led multinational security support mission announced it had successfully foiled attacks plotted by gangs intent on destabilizing Haiti, even as three of its officers were briefly hospitalized during violent incidents.

Gunfire resonated across parts of Port-au-Prince as Cherizier, also known as 'Barbecue', declared on social media his intentions to thwart Saint-Cyr's succession. Despite these threats, the transition is slated to occur at the Villa d'Accueil, currently the government's base due to ongoing conflict at the National Palace. The situation underscores the persistent unrest Haiti faces as it contemplates future elections amidst criticism of the transitional council's capacity to restore order.

