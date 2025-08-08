Scindia Criticizes Gandhi Over 'Bankrupt Mentality' Remarks

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday vehemently criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remarks about the Election Commission and the Indian economy. Scindia accused Gandhi of showcasing a 'bankrupt mentality', pointing out that questioning India's institutions reflects a lack of understanding and respect.

Gandhi had previously attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI) with accusations of 'vote theft' and supported U.S. President Donald Trump's statement describing India's economy, one of the fastest-growing globally, as 'dead'. Scindia rebuffed these claims, emphasizing the credibility of India's democratic processes and economic vitality.

According to Scindia, the Congress party continually tries to undermine India's constitutional bodies, such as the armed forces and judiciary, by demanding proof of their actions. He reiterated that these persistent challenges diminish the dignity of the nation's institutions, including the Prime Minister's office, and dismissed Gandhi's views as deleterious to the country's democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)