Controversy as Israel Moves to Control Gaza City Amidst Hostage Concerns

Israel's recent decision to seize control of Gaza City has ignited widespread condemnation both internally and from the international community. This military push into the battered Palestinian region has been met with strong criticism, as it intensifies the already two-year-long conflict.

While Germany has announced a halt on military equipment exports that could be utilized by Israel in Gaza, the U.K. urged a reconsideration of the action, emphasizing diplomatic solutions over military escalation. Despite external pressures, Trump's ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, criticized other nations for not holding Hamas accountable for its aggressive actions in 2023.

Domestically, families of hostages and opposition leaders have condemned Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision, fearing it jeopardizes the lives of captives. As speculation arises over a full take over, military experts warn that such an action could lead to further casualties, dragging Israel into a prolonged and perilous campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)