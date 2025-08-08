Diplomatic Dance: Xi and Putin Solidify China-Russia Ties Amid Ukraine Crisis
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine and US-Russia relations over the phone. Putin briefed on Moscow's stance and Xi reaffirmed efforts for peace talks. The conversation highlighted their personal rapport and strategic partnership between China and Russia amid geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- China
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call precedes Putin's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the Ukraine conflict's future.
The conversation, initiated at Putin's request, saw the Russian leader outlining Moscow's perspective on the Ukrainian crisis and recent interactions with the United States. Putin is under substantial pressure from Trump, who seeks an end to the Ukraine war that began in February 2024.
Xi Jinping underscored the unwavering China-Russia strategic partnership and reiterated China's commitment to fostering peace talks. The two leaders also agreed on enhancing bilateral relations, bolstered by strong trade links, particularly in energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK-India Vision 2035: Paving the Way for a Stronger Strategic Partnership
India-Israel Defense Ties: A Strategic Partnership on the Rise
We will also discuss 'Vision 2035' to give new momentum and energy to India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership in next decade: PM Modi.
Education Shines in Strengthened UK-India Strategic Partnership
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Strategic Partnership