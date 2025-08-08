Diplomatic Dance: Xi and Putin Solidify China-Russia Ties Amid Ukraine Crisis

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call precedes Putin's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the Ukraine conflict's future.

The conversation, initiated at Putin's request, saw the Russian leader outlining Moscow's perspective on the Ukrainian crisis and recent interactions with the United States. Putin is under substantial pressure from Trump, who seeks an end to the Ukraine war that began in February 2024.

Xi Jinping underscored the unwavering China-Russia strategic partnership and reiterated China's commitment to fostering peace talks. The two leaders also agreed on enhancing bilateral relations, bolstered by strong trade links, particularly in energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)