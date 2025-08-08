Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Xi and Putin Solidify China-Russia Ties Amid Ukraine Crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine and US-Russia relations over the phone. Putin briefed on Moscow's stance and Xi reaffirmed efforts for peace talks. The conversation highlighted their personal rapport and strategic partnership between China and Russia amid geopolitical tensions.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call precedes Putin's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the Ukraine conflict's future.

The conversation, initiated at Putin's request, saw the Russian leader outlining Moscow's perspective on the Ukrainian crisis and recent interactions with the United States. Putin is under substantial pressure from Trump, who seeks an end to the Ukraine war that began in February 2024.

Xi Jinping underscored the unwavering China-Russia strategic partnership and reiterated China's commitment to fostering peace talks. The two leaders also agreed on enhancing bilateral relations, bolstered by strong trade links, particularly in energy.

