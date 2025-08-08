BJP Leaders Challenge Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations
BJP leaders have criticized Rahul Gandhi for his claims of 'vote theft,' accusing him of making fraudulent statements to mislead the public. Gandhi alleged a large-scale electoral fraud in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency, but BJP representatives insist these claims lack factual basis and demand an apology.
- Country:
- India
BJP leaders on Friday strongly critiqued Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' against the Election Commission, categorizing his claims as misleading. Ex-Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao accused Gandhi of fraudulent assertions to mislead voters.
Gandhi's accusations of 'huge criminal fraud' during elections, implicating BJP-EC collusion, were countered by BJP and its leaders who dismissed his analysis of Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency, demanding an apology for his 'baseless' allegations.
Rao contended Gandhi distorted facts, citing voter registration data inconsistencies. BJP MPs Pal and Shettar demanded proof, urging Gandhi to substantiate his claims with evidence or retract his statements and offer an apology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa vs Karnataka: A River Dispute Heats Up
Siddaramaiah urges Centre to supply 1.65 lakh tonne of urea to Karnataka
Mahadayi River Dispute Intensifies: Karnataka vs. Goa
Gita’s teachings sole path to peace amid intolerance, says Karnataka Guv
Mahadayi River Dispute Intensifies Between Karnataka and Goa