BJP Leaders Challenge Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

BJP leaders have criticized Rahul Gandhi for his claims of 'vote theft,' accusing him of making fraudulent statements to mislead the public. Gandhi alleged a large-scale electoral fraud in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency, but BJP representatives insist these claims lack factual basis and demand an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders on Friday strongly critiqued Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' against the Election Commission, categorizing his claims as misleading. Ex-Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao accused Gandhi of fraudulent assertions to mislead voters.

Gandhi's accusations of 'huge criminal fraud' during elections, implicating BJP-EC collusion, were countered by BJP and its leaders who dismissed his analysis of Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency, demanding an apology for his 'baseless' allegations.

Rao contended Gandhi distorted facts, citing voter registration data inconsistencies. BJP MPs Pal and Shettar demanded proof, urging Gandhi to substantiate his claims with evidence or retract his statements and offer an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

