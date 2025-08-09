Left Menu

Trump Shakes Up IRS Leadership

President Donald Trump has decided to remove Billy Long from his position as the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service. He will be temporarily replaced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as acting commissioner until a new permanent leader is found, according to a senior administration official.

In a significant administrative change, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to remove Billy Long from his duties as the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, according to information revealed by the New York Times on Friday.

Four unnamed individuals familiar with the internal discussions confirmed Long's removal, marking a notable shake-up within the IRS leadership.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will step in as the acting commissioner. This role will remain temporary until a suitable permanent replacement is confirmed, stated a senior administration insider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

