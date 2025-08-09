Trump Shakes Up IRS Leadership

In a significant administrative change, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to remove Billy Long from his duties as the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, according to information revealed by the New York Times on Friday.

Four unnamed individuals familiar with the internal discussions confirmed Long's removal, marking a notable shake-up within the IRS leadership.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will step in as the acting commissioner. This role will remain temporary until a suitable permanent replacement is confirmed, stated a senior administration insider.

(With inputs from agencies.)