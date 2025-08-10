Left Menu

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay's Battle for Survival

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, critically injured in a shooting during a campaign rally, underwent urgent neurosurgery following hemorrhage complications. His condition remains critical but under sedation for recovery. Authorities have prosecuted six suspects, including alleged planner Cristian Camilo González Ardilla, with ongoing investigations for potential masterminds.

  • Country:
  • Colombia

Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay of Colombia remains in critical condition after a shooting incident during a June campaign rally in Bogotá. The senator has suffered a hemorrhage in his nervous system, requiring urgent neurosurgical interventions to stabilize his condition, according to hospital officials on Saturday.

The Fundación Santa Fe clinic, where Uribe Turbay is hospitalized, confirmed that the senator underwent urgent procedures and has been placed under deep sedation to assist his recovery process. The senator sustained three bullet wounds, including two to the head, and has been in intensive care since the attack.

Six individuals have been prosecuted in connection with the attack, including Cristian Camilo González Ardilla, alias 'El Costeño,' believed to be a key planner. Meanwhile, the senator's wife, María Claudia Tarazona, has expressed her sorrow in social media posts, yearning for his recovery. Investigations continue to uncover the masterminds behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

