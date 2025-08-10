Double Trouble: Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Challenge

In a concerning development, the Election Commission has issued a notice to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, following allegations of him holding two voter ID cards. This notice was precipitated by claims from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned the legality of such an occurrence.

According to officials, Sinha has been registered as a voter in two separate assembly constituencies, specifically in the Lakhisarai and Bankipur seats. This dual registration has sparked questions about the deputy CM's compliance with electoral norms, leading to the Electoral Registration Officer for Bankipur seeking a formal response.

Sinha is expected to clarify the details surrounding his voter registrations by August 14. This situation highlights ongoing challenges within electoral management and raises questions about potential administrative oversights.

(With inputs from agencies.)