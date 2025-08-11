Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Leaps Barricades in INDIA Bloc's Fierce Protest Against 'Voter Fraud'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joins a protest against the Election Commission, leaping over barricades as police attempt to halt a march over alleged voter fraud in Bihar. INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, demand accountability amid accusations of voter irregularities ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:40 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Leaps Barricades in INDIA Bloc's Fierce Protest Against 'Voter Fraud'
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic display of dissent, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen vaulting over police barricades on Monday as Delhi Police barred INDIA bloc MPs from advancing toward the Election Commission's office. The protest, sparked by allegations of 'voter fraud' in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and issues with the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar, drew significant attention.

Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, criticized the authorities, declaring, "They are using the police to stop us." Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain mirrored these sentiments, accusing police of arresting MPs attempting to reach Nirvachan Sadan to air their grievances.

Approximately 300 MPs, including prominent INDIA bloc leaders such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar, participated in the march that commenced from the Parliament's Makar Dwar. Organized under the leadership of Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the marchers aimed to press the EC for a response to their claims of electoral misconduct. Protesters voiced chants of 'vote chor,' while Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav raised concerns about democratic integrity, questioning the EC's inaction over alleged electoral malpractice and booth capturing in Uttar Pradesh's by-elections. Delhi Police cited the absence of formal permission for the march as tensions simmered. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025