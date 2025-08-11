Akhilesh Yadav Leaps Barricades in INDIA Bloc's Fierce Protest Against 'Voter Fraud'

In a dramatic display of dissent, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen vaulting over police barricades on Monday as Delhi Police barred INDIA bloc MPs from advancing toward the Election Commission's office. The protest, sparked by allegations of 'voter fraud' in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and issues with the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar, drew significant attention.

Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, criticized the authorities, declaring, "They are using the police to stop us." Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain mirrored these sentiments, accusing police of arresting MPs attempting to reach Nirvachan Sadan to air their grievances.

Approximately 300 MPs, including prominent INDIA bloc leaders such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar, participated in the march that commenced from the Parliament's Makar Dwar. Organized under the leadership of Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the marchers aimed to press the EC for a response to their claims of electoral misconduct. Protesters voiced chants of 'vote chor,' while Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav raised concerns about democratic integrity, questioning the EC's inaction over alleged electoral malpractice and booth capturing in Uttar Pradesh's by-elections. Delhi Police cited the absence of formal permission for the march as tensions simmered. (ANI)