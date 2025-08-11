Left Menu

Union Minister Chouhan Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Undermining Democracy

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegations against the Election Commission, accusing him of bowing to 'anti-national forces.' Chouhan claimed Gandhi and the INDIA bloc are tarnishing democratic institutions. This unfolds amid protests by the INDIA bloc over voter list revisions in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:07 IST
Union Minister Chouhan Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Undermining Democracy
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/@ChouhanShivraj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vehemently criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday, following his accusations against the Election Commission. Chouhan claimed that Gandhi is acting under the influence of 'anti-national forces' and alleged that the INDIA bloc is actively working to undermine democracy and the credibility of crucial Constitutional bodies.

In a recent social media post, Chouhan stated, 'Rahul Gandhi ji is under pressure from anti-national forces. He and the INDI alliance are defaming democracy, tearing it to shreds, and tampering with the dignity of constitutional institutions.' He accused Gandhi of spreading misinformation and, after questioning EVMs, moving on to challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, purportedly aiming to instigate anarchy.

Chouhan also called attention to election victories in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and other states, questioning the integrity of the voter lists and whether they played a role in these triumphs. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and several INDIA bloc MPs were detained during a protest against the Election Commission's SIR process. Rahul Gandhi emphasized, 'This fight is not political; it's to save the Constitution and ensure a fair voter list.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025