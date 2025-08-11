Union Minister Chouhan Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Undermining Democracy

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vehemently criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday, following his accusations against the Election Commission. Chouhan claimed that Gandhi is acting under the influence of 'anti-national forces' and alleged that the INDIA bloc is actively working to undermine democracy and the credibility of crucial Constitutional bodies.

In a recent social media post, Chouhan stated, 'Rahul Gandhi ji is under pressure from anti-national forces. He and the INDI alliance are defaming democracy, tearing it to shreds, and tampering with the dignity of constitutional institutions.' He accused Gandhi of spreading misinformation and, after questioning EVMs, moving on to challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, purportedly aiming to instigate anarchy.

Chouhan also called attention to election victories in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and other states, questioning the integrity of the voter lists and whether they played a role in these triumphs. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and several INDIA bloc MPs were detained during a protest against the Election Commission's SIR process. Rahul Gandhi emphasized, 'This fight is not political; it's to save the Constitution and ensure a fair voter list.'

(With inputs from agencies.)