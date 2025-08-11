Rahul Gandhi's Battle for a 'Clean and Pure' Voter List: A Fight for Democracy
Rahul Gandhi protests alleged voter list irregularities, claiming widespread 'vote theft' across India. Citing data from the Election Commission, he demands a 'clean' and 'pure' voter list, asserting the issue threatens democracy. Gandhi and opposition members were detained during a protest march to the EC headquarters.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted alleged electoral discrepancies, demanding transparency in India's voter lists, which he labeled as nationwide 'vote theft.' Addressing these concerns, he led the opposition in a protest march to the Election Commission's office.
Gandhi claimed that data sources from the Election Commission highlight substantial irregularities in voter registries, affecting multiple constituencies, not just one. Despite being asked to submit an affidavit, Gandhi rejected the notion, asserting that the data doesn't require his endorsement.
During their march to the Election Commission, Gandhi and other opposition representatives were detained. Expressing determination, Gandhi emphasized that this protest extends beyond politics, aiming to uphold constitutional integrity and ensure each citizen's voting rights are protected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
