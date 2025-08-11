Munde's Legacy: A Tale of Inclusive Leadership and Vision

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the late Gopinath Munde, a distinguished leader known for fostering inclusive social dynamics, particularly among the OBCs. At a ceremony in Latur, Fadnavis unveiled a 14-feet statue in memory of Munde, who was celebrated for his unifying vision for communities across the state.

Fadnavis stressed the importance of learning from Munde's leadership style, which focused on the prosperity of all communities without sowing discord. Munde, a former Maharashtra BJP president, opposition leader, and home minister, was instrumental in coalitions like the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and in initiating crucial legal reforms such as the MCOCA.

Munde's legacy continues through his daughter Pankaja and cousin Dhananjay, both of whom pledged to uphold his values. Fadnavis announced infrastructure initiatives to fulfill Munde's dreams for the Marathwada region, emphasizing his ongoing influence on Maharashtra's political landscape.

