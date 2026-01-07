Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: BJP's Unlikely Alliances Spark Controversy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed disapproval over BJP's alliances with Congress and AIMIM despite their 'Congress-free India' motto. BJP allied with Congress and NCP in Ambernath to undermine Shiv Sena's majority and joined forces with AIMIM in Akot, triggering criticisms of political double standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:28 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed strong disapproval over recent alliances formed by local BJP units. He urged them to sever ties with the Congress in Ambarnath and with AIMIM in Akot, following the municipal council elections.

In an unusual political maneuver, the BJP allied with Congress in Ambernath in a bid to prevent its ally Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena from gaining control over the municipal council. Shiv Sena secured the highest number of 27 seats, just four short of a majority, while BJP won 14 seats and Congress took 12. Ajit Pawar's NCP won 4 seats, and independents took 2, prompting the BJP to collaborate with Congress and NCP. A similar political strategy was employed in Akot's Municipal Council, where BJP aligned with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

This move drew criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who labeled the BJP as a 'double-standard' party. Raut highlighted the inconsistency in BJP's Congress-free India slogan while forming alliances with Congress and criticized their ties with Ajit Pawar's NCP, remarking on ideological discrepancies. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also remarked on the unexpected alliances, advising political supporters to refrain from taking moral high grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

