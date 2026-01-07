Left Menu

Whistleblower Sangeeta Chendvankar Joins NCP: A New Chapter in Maharashtra Politics

Sangeeta Chendvankar, a prominent whistleblower in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, has joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP ahead of Maharashtra civic polls. Chendvankar, previously part of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, aims to contribute more effectively toward community service and development through her new political affiliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 10:22 IST
Whistleblower Sangeeta Chendvankar Joins NCP: A New Chapter in Maharashtra Politics
whistleblower
  • Country:
  • India

Sangeeta Chendvankar, the whistleblower who gained recognition during the Badlapur school sexual assault case, has officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar. This move comes ahead of the Maharashtra civic polls, positioning her within a new political avenue.

Chendvankar, known for her pivotal role in bringing the assault case to public attention, had previously tried her hand at electoral politics with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), contesting in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls. Though unsuccessful, her efforts were primarily focused on combating injustice and championing civic causes.

Expressing her commitment after joining the NCP, Chendvankar conveyed her dedication to serving citizens more effectively. She was warmly welcomed by local NCP leader Ashish Damle, who praised her persistent fight against injustices and described her as a substantial asset to the party's developmental goals for Badlapur.

TRENDING

1
Heroic Escape: Bus Fire in East Godavari

Heroic Escape: Bus Fire in East Godavari

 India
2
Yemen anti-Houthi council expels separatist leader, says he faces treason charges, reports AP.

Yemen anti-Houthi council expels separatist leader, says he faces treason ch...

 Global
3
Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

 India
4
Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026