Whistleblower Sangeeta Chendvankar Joins NCP: A New Chapter in Maharashtra Politics

Sangeeta Chendvankar, the whistleblower who gained recognition during the Badlapur school sexual assault case, has officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar. This move comes ahead of the Maharashtra civic polls, positioning her within a new political avenue.

Chendvankar, known for her pivotal role in bringing the assault case to public attention, had previously tried her hand at electoral politics with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), contesting in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls. Though unsuccessful, her efforts were primarily focused on combating injustice and championing civic causes.

Expressing her commitment after joining the NCP, Chendvankar conveyed her dedication to serving citizens more effectively. She was warmly welcomed by local NCP leader Ashish Damle, who praised her persistent fight against injustices and described her as a substantial asset to the party's developmental goals for Badlapur.