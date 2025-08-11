Left Menu

Pre-Summit Tensions: Europe's Role in US-Russia Talks

Ahead of the US-Russia summit, German Chancellor Merz hosted virtual meetings with several global leaders, including US President Trump and Ukraine's Zelenskyy. The focus was on addressing European concerns about negotiations that might exclude them and pressure on Russia regarding territorial claims and security issues.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz convened virtual meetings on Monday with global leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss potential moves ahead of an upcoming US-Russia summit in Alaska. The discussions were prompted by concerns over European exclusion from the talks.

The virtual conference, which also included NATO's chief and several European leaders, aimed to outline strategies to exert pressure on Russia. It focused on possible peace negotiations, territorial claims, and security gaps, with particular attention to preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid negotiation fears.

Amidst growing concerns in Europe, the virtual meetings sought to ensure their voices remain influential as they rejected proposals from Putin over land swaps without Ukraine's involvement. European leaders emphasized the need for strong security guarantees for Ukraine and underscored military preparedness as key to deterring further Russian aggression.

