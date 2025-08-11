Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of undermining democracy amid chaos over alleged 'vote theft.' Rahul Gandhi labeled the issue a constitutional fight as opposition MPs were detained during a protest in Delhi. Allegations of electoral roll tampering have ignited a fierce political debate nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:29 IST
The political landscape was rocked on Monday as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the opposition. He accused them of undermining the constitution and questioned their commitment to democratic principles amidst allegations of 'vote theft.'

Rijiju's comments targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family, stating that actions based on personal whims cannot be deemed constitutional. This came as opposition MPs, engaging in a protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, were detained by police after being denied permission to march to the Election Commission office.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, portrayed the protest as a battle to preserve the Constitution and called for a transparent voters list. As tensions rose, the Election Commission granted a meeting with Congress leaders concerning the allegations, with Gandhi previously highlighting 'vote theft' in Karnataka's Mahadevapura Assembly polls involving 100,250 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

