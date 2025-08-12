Left Menu

The Courage of Journalism: Priyanka Gandhi's Stand Against Israeli Aggression

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists a heinous crime and stands in solidarity with Palestinians. She emphasizes journalism's courageous truth-seeking amidst power and commerce. The UN condemned the attack on journalists as a violation of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 09:50 IST
In a poignant statement, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists as a 'cold blooded murder' and a 'heinous crime' on Palestinian soil. Her remarks underscore the courage required by journalists who strive to uncover the truth despite potential persecution.

The journalists, including Anas al-Sharif, were targeted in an Israeli attack on a tent in Gaza City, confirmed by the Al Jazeera media network. Gandhi's post on social media highlighted the violence of the Israeli state and the indomitable spirit of journalists.

Gandhi has been vocal against Israel's military actions in Gaza, consistently expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The United Nations human rights office also criticized the attack, labeling it a significant violation of international humanitarian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

