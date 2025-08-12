Independence Day Celebrations Across Haryana

In a move to celebrate the nation's independence, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh is set to hoist the national flag in Ambala, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will unfurl the tricolour in Rohtak. This was confirmed in an official statement released on Tuesday.

Joining the governor in the Ambala ceremony will be Energy Minister Anil Vij. As specified by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, flag hoisting across the state is scheduled for 9 am on August 15.

Other notable figures, including Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Deputy Speaker Krishan Kumar Middha, will also partake in the celebrations by hoisting flags in Panipat and Sonipat, respectively. The festivities continue with ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Mahipal Dhanda, and Vipul Goel marking the occasion in various regions.

