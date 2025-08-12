Left Menu

Independence Day Celebrations Across Haryana

Haryana gears up for Independence Day with key dignitaries scheduled to hoist the national flag across various locations. Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and other ministers will participate in ceremonies, highlighting a statewide celebration of national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to celebrate the nation's independence, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh is set to hoist the national flag in Ambala, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will unfurl the tricolour in Rohtak. This was confirmed in an official statement released on Tuesday.

Joining the governor in the Ambala ceremony will be Energy Minister Anil Vij. As specified by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, flag hoisting across the state is scheduled for 9 am on August 15.

Other notable figures, including Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Deputy Speaker Krishan Kumar Middha, will also partake in the celebrations by hoisting flags in Panipat and Sonipat, respectively. The festivities continue with ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Mahipal Dhanda, and Vipul Goel marking the occasion in various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

