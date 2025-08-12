Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Kolkata: BJP Leaders Face Police Summons

The Kolkata Police has summoned BJP MLA Ashok Dinda and five other party leaders for allegedly threatening police officers during protests. The protests marked the anniversary of a crime at RG Kar hospital. Violent clashes were reported, leading to multiple cases filed against the participants.

The Kolkata Police has issued summons to BJP MLA and former cricketer Ashok Dinda, along with five other BJP leaders, citing allegations of threats against police personnel during protest activities. The protests were organized to commemorate the anniversary of the RG Kar hospital incident.

Amid the protests, Dinda allegedly threatened police officers and incited violence, including an assault on an IAS officer's guard. Video evidence purportedly showing Dinda's hostile behavior has been seized. Dinda has been asked to report to the New Market Police Station for questioning.

The protests turned violent, resulting in seven cases registered for obstructing and assaulting police officers and damaging public property. Additional charges have been brought against other BJP figures, including MLA Agnimitra Paul. Authorities claim the protests deviated from approved routes, provoking police retaliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

