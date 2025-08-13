Left Menu

Uruguay Pioneers Legalized Euthanasia in Latin America

Uruguay's parliament has voted to legalize euthanasia, joining other Latin American countries like Cuba, Colombia, and Ecuador. The legislation allows terminally ill adults to choose assisted dying, pending a senate vote. Public support has been strong, inspired by cases like that of former sports official Fernando Sureda.

13-08-2025
In a groundbreaking move, Uruguay's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to legalize euthanasia, aligning itself with countries like Cuba, Colombia, and Ecuador in a significant societal shift across Latin America's predominantly Catholic landscape.

The Chamber of Representatives saw 64 out of 99 members vote in favor of the bill after an emotional overnight debate focused on decriminalizing assisted dying. The bill now awaits approval from the senate, expected to pass before year's end. The proposed law permits mentally competent adults suffering from terminal or incurable illnesses to request euthanasia, with a medical board review required if doctors disagree.

Legislator Luis Gallo, a prominent advocate of the bill, highlighted the personal nature of the decision, emphasizing respect for the patient's will. This move comes amid Uruguay's history of pioneering social reforms, including legalizing gay marriage, abortion, and cannabis use. The national euthanasia debate gained momentum in 2019, influenced by former sports official Fernando Sureda, who championed the right to die after his diagnosis with a degenerative disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

