Diplomacy on the Edge: Jaishankar's Crucial Moscow Visit Amid US Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Moscow to hold pivotal talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This comes amidst heightened US-India tensions over New Delhi's Russian oil imports. Key discussions will include bilateral relations and possibly the Ukraine conflict, as India advocates for peace through dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:05 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled for a critical two-day diplomatic mission to Moscow, where he is expected to engage in high-stakes discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This visit is crucial as it unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States, prompted by India's continued procurement of crude oil from Russia.

Jaishankar's mission follows closely on the heels of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's recent meetings in Russia, including a significant engagement with President Vladimir Putin. The talks are anticipated to cover strategic bilateral interests and will likely finalize the details of Putin's upcoming visit to India, reflecting the intricate dynamics of international diplomacy.

Central to the discussions will be India's stance on energy procurement, a topic of contention with the US, following President Trump's imposition of heightened tariffs on Indian goods. The dialogue is expected to broach the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as India continues to champion a resolution through diplomatic channels, echoing Prime Minister Modi's call for peace during his earlier visits to Moscow and Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

