The Russian military announced it fired an Oreshnik missile at Ukraine, renewing global focus on this hypersonic weapon.

Known for its ability to carry multiple warheads, the Oreshnik is Russia's latest intermediate-range missile development. With previous tests deemed experimental, its recent deployment marks a significant escalation in the conflict.

This action follows alleged Ukrainian attacks, though Ukraine denies such claims. The situation amplifies global tensions and underscores the urgent need for diplomatic solutions as ongoing hostilities pressure international relations.