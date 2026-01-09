Left Menu

Unveiling the Oreshnik: The Hypersonic Missile Reshaping Ukraine Conflict

The Oreshnik is a hypersonic ballistic missile fired by Russia at Ukraine, marking its second ever use. Capable of carrying multiple warheads, it targets critical infrastructure. Initially deemed experimental, its use raises global concerns amid rising tensions and calls for international engagement to resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:49 IST
The Russian military announced it fired an Oreshnik missile at Ukraine, renewing global focus on this hypersonic weapon.

Known for its ability to carry multiple warheads, the Oreshnik is Russia's latest intermediate-range missile development. With previous tests deemed experimental, its recent deployment marks a significant escalation in the conflict.

This action follows alleged Ukrainian attacks, though Ukraine denies such claims. The situation amplifies global tensions and underscores the urgent need for diplomatic solutions as ongoing hostilities pressure international relations.

