Pakistan's New Military Rocket Force: A Step Towards Enhanced Defense

Pakistan plans to establish a new military force aimed at strengthening its missile combat capabilities, as part of efforts to rival India. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the Army Rocket Force, which will employ modern technologies to enhance conventional war strategies, at an Islamabad ceremony ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:57 IST
Pakistan is gearing up to reinforce its military prowess by creating a new entity dedicated to missile combat capabilities. Announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Army Rocket Force aims to strengthen Pakistan's defense in a conventional conflict scenario, particularly against India.

During a ceremony in Islamabad commemorating the historic conflict with India, Prime Minister Sharif stated that the new force will utilize modern technologies. This initiative is set to bolster Pakistan's conventional war strategies, although specific details remain undisclosed.

Security sources indicate that the Army Rocket Force will have a specialized command within the military, focusing on missile handling and deployment during potential conflicts. The move comes as tension persists between Pakistan and India, exacerbated by recent incidents in Kashmir.

