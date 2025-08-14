Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress for Alleged Electoral Manipulations by Nehru-Gandhi Family

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Congress party, accusing it of severe electoral manipulations during the tenures of former Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. Allegations included ballot tampering and booth capturing, intensifying the tension after Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'vote theft'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:03 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reignited historical electoral controversies, directly challenging the Congress party over alleged manipulations during the leadership of the influential Nehru-Gandhi family. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat cited media reports claiming acidic tampering of ballot boxes during Jawahar Lal Nehru's era.

Shekhawat elaborated on how both Indira and Rajiv Gandhi's tenures were marked by more accusations of unethical practices, including booth capturing, which allegedly ensured the family's political dominance. The silence from Congress, particularly Sonia Gandhi, over such allegations, was also highlighted, raising questions amidst current political debates.

This attack follows Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations targeted at the Election Commission amid the Special Intensive Revision controversy in Bihar, where he alleged systematic biases favoring the BJP. The Congress party, confronted with these claims, has yet to provide substantial evidence as requested by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

