Federal Takeover: DEA Chief Named 'Emergency Police Commissioner' in D.C.

The Trump administration has appointed DEA Chief Terry Cole as Washington's 'emergency police commissioner,' granting him full police chief powers in the nation's capital. This move centralizes law enforcement authority under federal control, intensifying immigration enforcement and sparking significant local and national debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:01 IST
  • United States

In a significant move to tighten federal control over Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has appointed the head of the DEA, Terry Cole, as the 'emergency police commissioner.' This development grants Cole all the powers of the capital's police chief, overshadowing current Police Chief Pamela Smith.

The appointment comes in conjunction with Attorney General Pam Bondi's directive requiring the Metropolitan Police Department to obtain approval from Cole before issuing orders. The move aligns with federal efforts to scrutinize and alter local immigration enforcement policies.

Increased federal presence has become conspicuous across Washington, with National Guard troops stationed near key landmarks. Meanwhile, President Trump, denying diversion of resources from counterterrorism, claims the deployment enhances law enforcement capabilities.

