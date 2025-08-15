Trinamool Congress Criticizes Modi's Independence Day Rhetoric

On Friday, the Trinamool Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly employing his Independence Day speech to single out a 'new enemy'. This time, the target is purportedly 'infiltrators'.

Sagarika Ghose, the Rajya Sabha deputy leader of the Trinamool Congress, accused Modi of over-promising and under-achieving in a post on platform X. She reacted to Modi's 79th Independence Day speech, where he alluded to a conspiracy aimed at altering India's demography through illegal infiltration, launching a high-powered demographic initiative to counter this.

Ghose's post on X stated, 'As usual, PM Modi uses his Independence Day speech to target a new enemy. After previously targeting Andolanjeevis, it's now infiltrators. Again, new missions are announced while blaming past governments.' She questioned when Modi would truthfully address his 11-year track record of over-promising and under-achieving. Modi, in his address from the Red Fort, detailed the government's plans for a demographic mission aimed at illegal infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)