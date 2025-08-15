Strengthening Ties: India-Sri Lanka Bilateral Naval Exercise SLINEX 2023

Indian naval ships 'Rana' and 'Jyoti' have docked in Colombo to engage in the 12th edition of the Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX). The exercise, running from August 14-18, seeks to bolster maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Initiated in 2005, SLINEX has evolved into a critical platform for maritime collaboration between India and Sri Lanka. This year's activities will include a harbour phase and a sea phase, with naval drills and exchanges designed to enhance interoperability.

The program will also feature cultural exchanges, yoga, and sporting events, strengthening the camaraderie between the navies. SLINEX is aligned with India's MAHASAGAR policy, promoting regional security and growth.

