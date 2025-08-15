Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Sri Lanka Bilateral Naval Exercise SLINEX 2023

Indian naval ships 'Rana' and 'Jyoti' have arrived in Colombo to participate in the SLINEX 2023, a joint naval exercise with Sri Lanka. The 12th edition of SLINEX aims to enhance maritime cooperation and features both harbour and sea phases. The exercise promotes interoperability and exchange of best practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:04 IST
Indian naval ships 'Rana' and 'Jyoti' have docked in Colombo to engage in the 12th edition of the Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX). The exercise, running from August 14-18, seeks to bolster maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Initiated in 2005, SLINEX has evolved into a critical platform for maritime collaboration between India and Sri Lanka. This year's activities will include a harbour phase and a sea phase, with naval drills and exchanges designed to enhance interoperability.

The program will also feature cultural exchanges, yoga, and sporting events, strengthening the camaraderie between the navies. SLINEX is aligned with India's MAHASAGAR policy, promoting regional security and growth.

