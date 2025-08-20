Controversy Brews Over Constitution Amendment Bill Targeting Leaders with Criminal Charges

The Centre is inching closer to tabling a controversial Constitution Amendment Bill that aims to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers who face serious criminal charges. This move has sparked a vehement response from AIMIM's chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who decried the bill as 'unconstitutional' while accusing the ruling BJP of steering India towards a 'police state.'

Owaisi argued that such legislation undermines the people's right to hold their elected officials accountable, expressing concern that it empowers executive agencies to act as 'judge, jury, and executioner.' He also questioned who would have the authority to arrest high-ranking officials like the Prime Minister under this new bill. The opposition from AIMIM signals an intense political showdown in the legislative chambers.

On the other hand, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is firm on introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill, part of a trio including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to displace ministers accused of corruption or detained on serious charges for over 30 days. Shah plans to refer these bills to a Joint Committee comprising 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 members from the Rajya Sabha, broadening the implications beyond mere policy changes. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 also seeks to bolster the legal framework against ministers facing criminal allegations, thus emphasizing constitutional morality and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)