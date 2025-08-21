Congress MLAs Pay Tribute to Flash Flood Victims Amid Political Tensions

In a poignant gesture, Congress MLAs and party workers paid tribute to victims of the devastating Uttarkashi flash floods by lighting candles at the Uttarakhand Assembly premises. The tribute saw participation from Independent MLA Umesh Sharma, uniting figures across political lines in a moment of remembrance.

Despite this show of unity, Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal criticized the Congress for not addressing the issue during the assembly session. He remarked that if Congress had genuine concern for the disaster-affected individuals, they should have pursued a discussion in the House rather than focusing on topics mired in legal proceedings.

The Monsoon session adjourned prematurely, concluding after merely one and a half days without fully addressing urgent agenda items. Among Congress legislators, there was a call for immediate debate over allegations of election rigging and the declining law and order scenario, which ultimately went unaddressed.

