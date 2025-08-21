Former Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination for Vice President Amidst Ideological Battle

In a significant political development, B Sudershan Reddy, a celebrated former Supreme Court Judge, officially entered the Vice Presidential race as the INDIA bloc's nominee. His nomination process was witnessed by prominent figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congressional Parliamentary Party, alongside Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Lok Sabha Opposition.

The atmosphere was charged with ideological fervor as Reddy sought to transcend party divisions, positioning his candidacy as a contest of principles rather than mere numbers. "This election is about ideology," Reddy expressed, hopeful of garnering cross-party support.

The election, scheduled for September 9, comes in the wake of Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation due to health concerns, leaving the Vice Presidential seat vacant. The process follows a system of proportional representation via a single transferable vote, adhering to Constitutional Article 66(1) and governed by the Vice-Presidential Elections Act of 1952.

(With inputs from agencies.)