Showdown for India’s VP: Fadnavis Seeks Support, Reddy vs. Radhakrishnan

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated dialogue with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, in a bid to garner backing for CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. The election, scheduled for September 9, will see votes counted on the same day.

On the opposition front, former Supreme Court justice B Sudershan Reddy, now the INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee, submitted his nomination papers. He described this milestone as an honor and promised to perform his duties with neutrality, dignity, and dedication if elected. His nomination was supported by key Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi.

In his post-nomination statement, Justice (Retd.) Reddy expressed humility and responsibility in representing opposition parties for the Vice President election. Meanwhile, NDA's CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination with the support of high-profile leaders, such as PM Narendra Modi and Union Ministers. The contest between Reddy and Radhakrishnan will be direct, drawing wide political interest.

