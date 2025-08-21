Tensions Escalate: Israeli Military Intensifies Pressure on Gaza

Amid heightened tensions, the Israeli military has escalated its bombardment of Gaza City, persisting with plans to capture the enclave's largest city. The move follows the recent call-up of 60,000 reservists, indicating a continued push for control despite widespread international criticism.

Ceasefire negotiations remain complicated, as Israel plans to move forward while Hamas has already accepted a new temporary ceasefire proposal. The proposal includes a 60-day truce and the exchange of hostages and prisoners. Amid the political stalemate, Gaza's already dire conditions have triggered rare protests by residents, desperate for relief.

With growing concerns about the humanitarian crisis, residents in targeted neighborhoods have begun evacuating their homes. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities have issued warnings to prepare for operations, signaling potential evacuation of medical facilities in the north. The situation remains precarious, with uncertainties of a possible truce overshadowed by ongoing military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)