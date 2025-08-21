Renaming Aligarh: A Tribute to Kalyan Singh

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has proposed renaming the city of Aligarh to 'Harigarh'. Drawing parallels with recent name changes such as Ayodhya from Faizabad, Maurya made the proposal during a 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' ceremony marking the death anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Maurya also expressed his desire for Kalyan Singh, remembered for his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and expansion of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, to be honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. This announcement was made in the presence of key political figures including CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Targeting the opposition Samajwadi Party, Maurya dismissed their PDA strategy as divisive and vowed to eliminate their influence as a tribute to Kalyan Singh, which was met with applause from BJP members. The proposed name change is positioned as a continuation of honoring significant contributions to Hindu culture and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)