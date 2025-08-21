Left Menu

Renaming Aligarh: A Tribute to Kalyan Singh

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya proposed renaming Aligarh as 'Harigarh' at a ceremony honoring late UP CM Kalyan Singh. Maurya called for Singh to receive the Bharat Ratna and criticized the Samajwadi Party, urging BJP support for the renaming as a tribute to Singh's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:59 IST
Renaming Aligarh: A Tribute to Kalyan Singh
Keshav Prasad Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has proposed renaming the city of Aligarh to 'Harigarh'. Drawing parallels with recent name changes such as Ayodhya from Faizabad, Maurya made the proposal during a 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' ceremony marking the death anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Maurya also expressed his desire for Kalyan Singh, remembered for his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and expansion of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, to be honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. This announcement was made in the presence of key political figures including CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Targeting the opposition Samajwadi Party, Maurya dismissed their PDA strategy as divisive and vowed to eliminate their influence as a tribute to Kalyan Singh, which was met with applause from BJP members. The proposed name change is positioned as a continuation of honoring significant contributions to Hindu culture and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025