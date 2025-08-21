A Battle of Ideologies: Reddy vs. Radhakrishnan in Vice Presidential Race
B Sudarshan Reddy, a joint opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge, filed for the vice-presidential election. Highlighting the ideological battle, Reddy promises to uphold constitutional integrity if elected. The opposition aims to challenge the ruling party's candidate, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan.
- Country:
- India
B Sudarshan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for the vice-presidential race and a former Supreme Court judge, emphasized that the election is a reaffirmation of India's democratic ideals. Reddy filed his nomination papers with key opposition figures, reiterating a commitment to constitutional values and parliamentary integrity.
The nomination ceremony was marked by unity among various opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. Reddy's candidature symbolizes a strategic push against the ruling party's influence, aiming to highlight the importance of dissent and independent institutions in governance.
While the ruling NDA's candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, stands with a significant support of over 422 members, the opposition coalition seeks to challenge this with Reddy's candidacy, portraying him as a defender of constitutional ideals and instigating a broader ideological contest beyond just numbers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha Stands Still as MPs Demand Debate on Electoral Fairness
Rajya Sabha Protests: Opposition's Demand for SIR Debate Ignored
Rajya Sabha passes The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025 amid din.
Till voter list, EC is compromised, nothing will happen; integrity of election system has gone: Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi's Call for Electoral Integrity in Karnataka