A Battle of Ideologies: Reddy vs. Radhakrishnan in Vice Presidential Race

B Sudarshan Reddy, a joint opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge, filed for the vice-presidential election. Highlighting the ideological battle, Reddy promises to uphold constitutional integrity if elected. The opposition aims to challenge the ruling party's candidate, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

Updated: 21-08-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

B Sudarshan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for the vice-presidential race and a former Supreme Court judge, emphasized that the election is a reaffirmation of India's democratic ideals. Reddy filed his nomination papers with key opposition figures, reiterating a commitment to constitutional values and parliamentary integrity.

The nomination ceremony was marked by unity among various opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. Reddy's candidature symbolizes a strategic push against the ruling party's influence, aiming to highlight the importance of dissent and independent institutions in governance.

While the ruling NDA's candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, stands with a significant support of over 422 members, the opposition coalition seeks to challenge this with Reddy's candidacy, portraying him as a defender of constitutional ideals and instigating a broader ideological contest beyond just numbers.

