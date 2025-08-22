Modi's Bold Push Against Corruption: A New Era in Indian Politics?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the INDIA bloc on Friday for resisting initiatives designed to eradicate corruption at the highest levels of government and address demographic threats from infiltrators.

He subtly referenced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, and ongoing electoral roll revisions in Bihar as part of these initiatives.

Modi contrasted his administration's clean record with previous regimes plagued by scandals, notably targeting Congress, RJD, and ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He emphasized stringent measures against corrupt officials, prompting backlash from political rivals fearing repercussions for their alleged misdeeds.

