Modi's Bold Push Against Corruption: A New Era in Indian Politics?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams the INDIA bloc for opposing anti-corruption measures and efforts to address the demographic threat posed by infiltrators. Modi references the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, and criticizes former and current political regimes, particularly targeting Congress, RJD, and Delhi's former CM, Arvind Kejriwal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the INDIA bloc on Friday for resisting initiatives designed to eradicate corruption at the highest levels of government and address demographic threats from infiltrators.
He subtly referenced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, and ongoing electoral roll revisions in Bihar as part of these initiatives.
Modi contrasted his administration's clean record with previous regimes plagued by scandals, notably targeting Congress, RJD, and ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He emphasized stringent measures against corrupt officials, prompting backlash from political rivals fearing repercussions for their alleged misdeeds.
