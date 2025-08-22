Left Menu

Modi's Bold Push Against Corruption: A New Era in Indian Politics?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams the INDIA bloc for opposing anti-corruption measures and efforts to address the demographic threat posed by infiltrators. Modi references the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, and criticizes former and current political regimes, particularly targeting Congress, RJD, and Delhi's former CM, Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayaji | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:14 IST
Modi's Bold Push Against Corruption: A New Era in Indian Politics?
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the INDIA bloc on Friday for resisting initiatives designed to eradicate corruption at the highest levels of government and address demographic threats from infiltrators.

He subtly referenced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, and ongoing electoral roll revisions in Bihar as part of these initiatives.

Modi contrasted his administration's clean record with previous regimes plagued by scandals, notably targeting Congress, RJD, and ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He emphasized stringent measures against corrupt officials, prompting backlash from political rivals fearing repercussions for their alleged misdeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025