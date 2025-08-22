Slogans and Security: Delhi's Political Drama Unfolds

In a dramatic political incident in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, BJP worker Praveen Sharma, 60, was detained on Friday after protesting against MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely during a public event.

Sharma, who operates a cable TV business, identified as a longstanding BJP member. Despite his vocal dissent from behind security barricades, authorities ensured event security remained intact.

This event followed an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier in the week. Although Gupta attended the Friday gathering, officials confirmed the protest had concluded prior to her arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)