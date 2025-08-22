Left Menu

Slogans and Security: Delhi's Political Drama Unfolds

A 60-year-old man named Praveen Sharma was apprehended in Delhi for shouting slogans against BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely during a public event. Despite the disruption, the security of those present was not compromised. The incident comes shortly after an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:26 IST
Slogans and Security: Delhi's Political Drama Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political incident in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, BJP worker Praveen Sharma, 60, was detained on Friday after protesting against MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely during a public event.

Sharma, who operates a cable TV business, identified as a longstanding BJP member. Despite his vocal dissent from behind security barricades, authorities ensured event security remained intact.

This event followed an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier in the week. Although Gupta attended the Friday gathering, officials confirmed the protest had concluded prior to her arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025