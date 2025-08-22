Maharashtra Farmers' Crisis: Call for Urgent Loan Waivers
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the state government for ignoring farmers' issues, alleging daily farmer suicides and a lack of action on loan waivers. Sapkal highlighted the death of Babasaheb Subhash Sarode as a tragic example and called for immediate government intervention.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has raised serious allegations against the state government, claiming that six farmers commit suicide daily due to neglected issues.
Sapkal criticized the administration for delaying loan waivers, highlighting the tragic case of Babasaheb Subhash Sarode, who took his life after losing hope for debt relief.
He accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led government of being indifferent towards farmers' plights, urging officials to prioritize a loan waiver solution to prevent further loss of life.
