Maharashtra Farmers' Crisis: Call for Urgent Loan Waivers

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has raised serious allegations against the state government, claiming that six farmers commit suicide daily due to neglected issues.

Sapkal criticized the administration for delaying loan waivers, highlighting the tragic case of Babasaheb Subhash Sarode, who took his life after losing hope for debt relief.

He accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led government of being indifferent towards farmers' plights, urging officials to prioritize a loan waiver solution to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)