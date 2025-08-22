Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the absence of a defined agenda for a prospective summit between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Lavrov accused Zelenskiy of rejecting proposals, highlighting a key barrier to diplomatic progress.

The geopolitical dialogue, which involves key players like Donald Trump, remains strained as Russia and Ukraine attempt to present themselves as peace-seekers. Despite Putin's readiness for discussions, the absence of a structured agenda prevents a summit from happening.

Meanwhile, Lavrov criticized Ukraine's rigid stance in negotiations while highlighting Russia's flexibility on issues proposed by Trump. With growing international pressure, Zelenskiy emphasizes sanctions as leverage against Moscow's persistent demands, complicating the potential for conflict resolution.

