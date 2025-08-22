Tensions Flare Over Urea Shortages in Telangana

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has called on the Telangana government to tackle illegal urea sales, which have led to significant shortages and unrest among local farmers. Speaking with reporters, Reddy detailed the severe consequences of the black market activity, which affects the agricultural community.

Reddy expressed concern that bags of urea, subsidized by the Centre and meant to be provided to farmers at around Rs 265, are being sold at an inflated price of Rs 400. This situation has prompted him to urge the state for immediate intervention and caution farmers against hoarding the essential fertiliser.

Further complicating matters, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao criticized the Centre for failing to deliver the promised allocation of urea, citing political bias. This tension between the state and central governments continues as visuals show farmers enduring long queues at distribution points. Meanwhile, Reddy highlighted deficiencies in civic amenities under Congress's rule and reaffirmed BJP's support for employees' demands.

