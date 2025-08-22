Left Menu

Electoral Allegations Ignite Political Clash in Karad South

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress accuse each other of voter list manipulation in Maharashtra's Karad South constituency. Allegations include duplicate voter registrations and fraudulent entries linked to candidates' aides and relatives. The conflict centers around the defeat of Congress's former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan by BJP's Atul Bhosale.

Updated: 22-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:40 IST
The electoral battlefield in Maharashtra's Karad South constituency has been engulfed in a political storm, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress trading accusations over alleged voter list tampering. The controversy arises following the defeat of Congress's veteran leader, Prithviraj Chavan, by BJP newcomer Atul Bhosale in the 2024 elections.

Congress has flagged irregularities involving personal assistants of Bhosale, Amol Patil, and Fatteshinh Sarnobat, who are alleged to have names registered in multiple constituencies. In retaliation, BJP leaders have pointed fingers at Chavan's relatives, accusing them of similar duplicities. The BJP has demanded an investigation by the Election Commission.

Amid the escalating dispute, both parties in Karad continue to defend their positions vigorously. Congress members have held press conferences to challenge the claims, while BJP leaders insist on electoral malpractices by their opponents. The ongoing feud underscores the high stakes of political control in this long-held Congress stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

