Monsoon Session Turmoil: Disruptions, Protests, and Controversial Bills

The Monsoon Session of Parliament ended in chaos, as the ruling coalition and opposition parties clashed over proposed bills and electoral revisions. Frequent disruptions overshadowed legislative business, leading to over 84 hours lost to adjournments. Despite the turmoil, 12 bills were successfully passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Monsoon Session of Parliament wrapped up amid turmoil, with frequent disruptions and protests overshadowing proceedings. Trinamool Congress Leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, criticized the ruling coalition, labeling it 'creaky' and on the 'defensive'.

Protests by the Opposition in both Houses centered around the government's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, causing daily disruptions. Tensions escalated when three controversial bills proposing the removal of top office bearers faced fierce opposition and were ultimately referred to a joint parliamentary committee.

Despite the protests, which led to over 84 hours of lost business, the government managed to introduce 14 bills, passing 12 key legislations. The session highlighted the deep division and challenges in achieving legislative progress amidst political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

