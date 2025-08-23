Left Menu

Congress Stands Firm Amidst Controversy: No Complaint Against Kerala MLA

Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC General Secretary for Kerala, stated that no formal complaint has been received by the Congress against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who resigned his post with the Youth Congress amid allegations of misbehaviour. Despite protests, Mamkootathil continues as MLA due to lack of formal complaints against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:12 IST
Congress Stands Firm Amidst Controversy: No Complaint Against Kerala MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst demands for his resignation as Palakkad MLA, Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC General Secretary, affirmed that no official complaints were lodged against Rahul Mamkootathil, who recently stepped down from his position as Kerala Youth Congress President.

Addressing the media in Thrissur, Dasmunshi confirmed the party's decision, stating, "This chapter is over." She emphasized that Mamkootathil resigned on moral grounds, not due to legal breaches, and no formal complaints have been recorded by the party or police.

Dasmunshi urged other political parties to adopt similar ethical standards and noted that Mamkootathil's resignation was voluntary, reflecting his commitment to ethics over allegations highlighted in the media.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

 India
2
India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competitiveness

India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competi...

 India
3
SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

 India
4
RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025