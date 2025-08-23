Congress Stands Firm Amidst Controversy: No Complaint Against Kerala MLA

Amidst demands for his resignation as Palakkad MLA, Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC General Secretary, affirmed that no official complaints were lodged against Rahul Mamkootathil, who recently stepped down from his position as Kerala Youth Congress President.

Addressing the media in Thrissur, Dasmunshi confirmed the party's decision, stating, "This chapter is over." She emphasized that Mamkootathil resigned on moral grounds, not due to legal breaches, and no formal complaints have been recorded by the party or police.

Dasmunshi urged other political parties to adopt similar ethical standards and noted that Mamkootathil's resignation was voluntary, reflecting his commitment to ethics over allegations highlighted in the media.