Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike

An Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza resulted in the deaths of four journalists on Monday, including a freelancer associated with The Associated Press, according to health authorities.

Mariam Dagga, a 33-year-old visual journalist, frequently worked since the onset of the Gaza war. The AP expressed shock and sorrow over Dagga's passing and that of her colleagues. A total of 19 individuals were confirmed dead by Zaher al-Waheidi, the head of records at the Health Ministry.

Al Jazeera reported the death of its journalist Mohammed Salam in the strike, while Reuters documented the death of its cameraman Hussam al-Masri and injury of photographer Hatem Khaled. Israel refrained from commenting on the incident, as the media organizations highlight the grave dangers posed to journalists in conflict zones.

