Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike

An Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital resulted in the deaths of four journalists, including those working for The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. This incident highlights the dangers media personnel face in conflict zones, as 192 journalists have died in Gaza amidst restricted media coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 25-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 16:04 IST
Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza resulted in the deaths of four journalists on Monday, including a freelancer associated with The Associated Press, according to health authorities.

Mariam Dagga, a 33-year-old visual journalist, frequently worked since the onset of the Gaza war. The AP expressed shock and sorrow over Dagga's passing and that of her colleagues. A total of 19 individuals were confirmed dead by Zaher al-Waheidi, the head of records at the Health Ministry.

Al Jazeera reported the death of its journalist Mohammed Salam in the strike, while Reuters documented the death of its cameraman Hussam al-Masri and injury of photographer Hatem Khaled. Israel refrained from commenting on the incident, as the media organizations highlight the grave dangers posed to journalists in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

 Global
2
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
3
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
4
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025