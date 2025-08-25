Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea's Minister Criticizes U.S. Misinterpretation

South Korea's Justice Minister, Jung Sung-ho, accused U.S. President Donald Trump of distorting information about South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and the liberal ruling party. This claim was made in the context of ongoing tensions over defense spending and trade, straining the allies' historical relationship.

South Korea's Justice Minister, Jung Sung-ho, delivered sharp remarks in Seoul's parliament on Monday, accusing U.S. President Donald Trump and other Washington leaders of distorting facts about President Lee Jae Myung and South Korea's liberal ruling party.

Jung's comments came in response to a lawmaker's inquiry regarding Trump's latest criticisms, timed just hours before a summit with Lee. These remarks highlight ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two allied nations.

Amidst longstanding issues over defense expenditure and trade agreements, the U.S.-South Korea alliance faces renewed challenges that test the resilience of their decades-long partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

