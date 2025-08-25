Left Menu

Kashmiri Prisoners Protest Sparks Political Tension in J&K

A political storm erupted over Kashmiri prisoners held outside Jammu and Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti led a protest and urged Omar Abdullah to form a delegation to address the issue, while Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a non-political, humanitarian approach.

  • India

On Monday, political tensions heightened in Jammu and Kashmir as protests erupted over the transfer of Kashmiri prisoners held in jails outside the region. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti led a demonstration demanding the release or relocation of these prisoners.

Mehbooba urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to create an all-party delegation to visit the inmates and assess their conditions. However, Abdullah pointed out that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry and suggested Mehbooba address her concerns in Delhi.

While Mehbooba's protest was halted by police, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for unity and a non-political approach to resolve the issue, emphasizing its humanitarian nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

