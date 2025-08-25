Left Menu

A Pivotal Vote: French Socialists' Stand on Prime Minister's Future

Olivier Faure, leader of the French Socialist Party, declared it 'inconceivable' for the party to support Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in a confidence vote. The Socialists' decision could be crucial in determining the government's future, especially if they unite with other left-wing and far-right parties.

Updated: 25-08-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Olivier Faure, the leader of the French Socialist Party, on Monday described it as 'inconceivable' for his party to support Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in an upcoming confidence vote, reported French daily Le Monde.

The decision by Socialist lawmakers is critical and could determine Bayrou's political fate. If they align with other left-wing parties and the far-right in opposition, the prime minister could face ousting.

As the political climate tenses, all eyes are on the Socialist party's strategic moves, which could potentially shift the current balance of power in the French government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

