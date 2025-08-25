A Pivotal Vote: French Socialists' Stand on Prime Minister's Future

Olivier Faure, the leader of the French Socialist Party, on Monday described it as 'inconceivable' for his party to support Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in an upcoming confidence vote, reported French daily Le Monde.

The decision by Socialist lawmakers is critical and could determine Bayrou's political fate. If they align with other left-wing parties and the far-right in opposition, the prime minister could face ousting.

As the political climate tenses, all eyes are on the Socialist party's strategic moves, which could potentially shift the current balance of power in the French government.

(With inputs from agencies.)