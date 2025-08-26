Controversy Over Shivakumar's Assembly Rendition
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar faced criticism for singing the RSS prayer song in the state assembly. He offered an apology if anyone was hurt, reiterating his loyalty to the Congress party. Shivakumar emphasized that his intention wasn't to offend and reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to the party.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar found himself amidst controversy after singing the RSS prayer song during a state assembly session.
While facing criticism from party members, Shivakumar reiterated his unwavering allegiance to the Congress party, emphasizing that his actions were not meant to offend. He stated that he would apologize if the rendition hurt anyone's sentiments.
Shivakumar's gesture, initially perceived as unexpected, led to questions from senior colleagues about his motives, prompting discussions on political symbolism and allegiance within the party.
If you feel I have done a mistake, which I have not, I'm still ready to apologise, says Karnataka DCM Shivakumar on RSS song controversy.