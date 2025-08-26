Controversy Over Shivakumar's Assembly Rendition

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar found himself amidst controversy after singing the RSS prayer song during a state assembly session.

While facing criticism from party members, Shivakumar reiterated his unwavering allegiance to the Congress party, emphasizing that his actions were not meant to offend. He stated that he would apologize if the rendition hurt anyone's sentiments.

Shivakumar's gesture, initially perceived as unexpected, led to questions from senior colleagues about his motives, prompting discussions on political symbolism and allegiance within the party.

